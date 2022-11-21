Dance duo scoops medals in global event
Ramano, Hlungwani now plan to teach dance children in villages around Mankweng
A Limpopo government official and a retail salesman are on cloud nine after winning an international dance competition.
Happy Ramano, 29, and Adelaide Hlungwani, 41, who are members of the University of Limpopo Dance Club, made SA proud when they brought home gold and bronze medals from the World Dance Championships Amateur League (WDC AL) and Dutch Open Amateur Latin Championship last week...
Dance duo scoops medals in global event
Ramano, Hlungwani now plan to teach dance children in villages around Mankweng
A Limpopo government official and a retail salesman are on cloud nine after winning an international dance competition.
Happy Ramano, 29, and Adelaide Hlungwani, 41, who are members of the University of Limpopo Dance Club, made SA proud when they brought home gold and bronze medals from the World Dance Championships Amateur League (WDC AL) and Dutch Open Amateur Latin Championship last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos