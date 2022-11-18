Master KG drops new single with bigger mission

Chatting to TimeOut, he reveals that there is more to come as he is busy working on his album that will drop in February.
Master KG is excited to finally work with Joeboy and says he was able to get in touch with the artist through social media where he sold him his idea.
“I am looking forward to see my die-hard fans creating another dance craze for the song and see it trending on social media. Joeboy is one of my favourite artists. I love his approach to music and how different and unique he is.
"It had been my plan to do a song with him. I am sure Laleyi will do what other songs have done – trend and get the world dancing. I am looking forward to see what kind of dance craze my fans are going to create this time.
“This is about us exchanging, collaborating and uniting because as Africans we are one. At the end of the day, we make music so that we can see people having a good time and I have no doubt that Africa and the world will move to Laleyi.”
Master KG explains that Laleyi means tonight in Yoruba, one of the major languages in Nigeria.
The SA megastar says the collaboration with Joeboy, born Joseph Akinwale, is to show brotherhood.
“Laleyi is an infectiously fun, vibey and uplifting tune with tropical and amapiano influences and a catchy sing-a-long to keep the fans going on the dance floor. I composed some beats and sent it to Joeboy which he laced with his vocals and sent back, and the hit song was made.”
Master KG took his time to release new music because he says he wanted to observe how the music industry evolved in the past year.
He established his own record label which gives opportunities to up-coming artists. The stable has signed four artists so far, says Master KG.
“South African music is moving. It’s now easier to attract international attention because we have a signature sound of amapiano and Afro-house, whereas it used to take years in the past to do so. I’ve also grown as a brand in SA and the world and wouldn’t want to disappoint my fans and followers.
Master KG drops new single with bigger mission
Laleyi featuring Afrobeats star Joeboy set to make world dance
Image: Supplied
Record-breaking global superstar Master KG drops a brand new single on Friday through which he wants to see the whole world dancing to the song.
Master KG is back with a new song Laleyi, after his two massive hits, Jerusalema and Shine Your Light, featuring David Guetta and Akon.
Master KG, real name Kgaogelo Moagi, this time features Nigerian artist Joeboy, a rising star in Afrobeats.
Having attained success and stardom through global hit song Jerusalema, Master KG believes that he has found a winning formula.
The worldwide success of Jerusalema which featured Nomcebo Zikode reached multimillions of views across social media platforms, breaking several records along the way.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Chatting to TimeOut, he reveals that there is more to come as he is busy working on his album that will drop in February.
Master KG is excited to finally work with Joeboy and says he was able to get in touch with the artist through social media where he sold him his idea.
“I am looking forward to see my die-hard fans creating another dance craze for the song and see it trending on social media. Joeboy is one of my favourite artists. I love his approach to music and how different and unique he is.
"It had been my plan to do a song with him. I am sure Laleyi will do what other songs have done – trend and get the world dancing. I am looking forward to see what kind of dance craze my fans are going to create this time.
“This is about us exchanging, collaborating and uniting because as Africans we are one. At the end of the day, we make music so that we can see people having a good time and I have no doubt that Africa and the world will move to Laleyi.”
Master KG explains that Laleyi means tonight in Yoruba, one of the major languages in Nigeria.
The SA megastar says the collaboration with Joeboy, born Joseph Akinwale, is to show brotherhood.
“Laleyi is an infectiously fun, vibey and uplifting tune with tropical and amapiano influences and a catchy sing-a-long to keep the fans going on the dance floor. I composed some beats and sent it to Joeboy which he laced with his vocals and sent back, and the hit song was made.”
Master KG took his time to release new music because he says he wanted to observe how the music industry evolved in the past year.
He established his own record label which gives opportunities to up-coming artists. The stable has signed four artists so far, says Master KG.
“South African music is moving. It’s now easier to attract international attention because we have a signature sound of amapiano and Afro-house, whereas it used to take years in the past to do so. I’ve also grown as a brand in SA and the world and wouldn’t want to disappoint my fans and followers.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
“This year, I have been featured in other artist’s songs and produced songs for others. Since they have my signature touch, people thought the songs were mine. It was the artists I signed under my stable.
"The reason I started my own company it’s because I wanted to give other young artists a platform to shine. Since I am now a global star, it is easy for me to open doors for others and share knowledge with them. It is important to empower those who are talented and still starting in the industry.”
Because of his dizzying success and fame, Master KG gets mobbed by fans wherever he goes. It's a struggle even to go to shopping malls or anywhere else in public without being mobbed.
“I appreciate how people from all over the world love and support me. People act crazy wherever I go and I understand that because they just love me and my music. Most of them are rooting for my success and that humbles me. I return that love by giving them time to take pictures with me. I know these people buy and stream my music.”
Now that he has proven that he can create hits that make the whole world dance, Master KG wants to groom others.
“I want to see others shining and getting attention all over the world. I want to see other people's dreams coming true. The goal is to impart and see someone shining.”
On his recent-found stardom, Master KG never thought he would be where he is today despite his grandmother prophesying his music fame.
“My grandmother used to tell me that music will take me far. And I would laugh it off. With global fame, I never expected to see so many things happening at once.
“For me it has never been about being famous and it has been about producing and giving people music. I try to overlook negative energies and focus on what I do best. I have managed to stay grounded because of the way I was raised. My grandmother raised me with love and care.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Makhadzi won't rest until she reaches Beyoncé's level
Master KG leads the way in viral videos game
Master KG starts new chapter with release of Shine Your Light
Local artists score sweet Tik-Tok deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos