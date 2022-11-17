TV stars Nompilo Maphumulo and Menzi Biyela are leaving SABC1 soapie Uzalo.
Maphumulo, who portrays Nosipho, and Biyela, who plays the role of Pastor Gwala, will not be part of the new season of the show that starts next year, the production and SABC1 confirmed on Thursday afternoon.
Maphumulo has been part of the show since its inception and was one of the few original cast members remaining.
Over the years, viewers have watched the character of Nosipho going through phases – from fighting with his stepfather Nkunzi over her biological father's estate and becoming Nkunzi’s enemy and almost being buried alive. Viewers also watched Nosipho going through a lot in her love life, falling in love with all types of men – from criminals to police officers and abusive ones. Nosipho eventually found her prince charming in Pastor Gwala.
Pastor Gwala came to Uzalo when the community had lost the local church to Nkunzi, and he helped them wrestle it back from Nkunzi. In his journey, Pastor Gwala also discovered that Nkunzi was his biological father.
Acting head of SABC1, Thuli Nhlapo, said about the two’s departure: "We want to take our hats off to the stellar performances of Nompilo and Menzi over the years. Their portrayal of the characters, Nosipho and Pastor Gwala, will forever be embedded in the hearts and minds of our viewers. Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending..."
Uzalo producer King David Mukwevho said: "We are incredibly honoured to have worked with such talents. Nompilo has been an integral part of Uzalo since season one, she has brought us a remarkable rendition of Nosipho that the fans will never forget, and Menzi's portrayal of Pastor Gwala has been nothing short of exemplary. Our viewers love them, and so do we. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors."
Curtain falls on Uzalo stars Nosipho and Pastor Gwala
