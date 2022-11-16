TICKETS | Watch psychological horror Nanny

Empire Films latest release, Nanny , is coming via Amazon Prime Video and will be released on Prime Video on 16 December. To stand a chance at getting your hands on some tickets to watch the movie before it's release keep reading.

Nanny is a psychological horror fable of displacement, Aisha (Anna Diop), a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal, is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector) living in New York City.

Haunted by the absence of the young son she left behind, Aisha hopes her new job will afford her the chance to bring him to the U.S., but becomes increasingly unsettled by the family’s volatile home life. As his arrival approaches, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.

The film covers many themes of Africa (specifically West Africa) and in an interview with the director, Nikyatu Jusu, she spoke about these aspects of the film:

Q: You also explore and infuse West African folktales in the movie, specifically Anansi the Spider and Mami Wata, which have symbolic resonance. What is your personal experience with these folktales?

A: I grew up hearing about Anansi the spider superficially and later in life Mami Wata. Both figures have different iterations and names in African Diasporic cultures and indigenous cultures — the trickster figure in particular (Anansi). As I've matured, I've formed an affinity for learning about the ways my ancestors resisted and persisted, pulling from their stories as inspiration in these dark times. They survived more treacherous times for me to be here and I'm intrigued by the magical narratives — true or not — we told ourselves and each other in order to thrive.

Q: What effect does Anansi the Spider and Mami Wata have on Aisha over the course of the movie?

A: Kathleen serves as our guide helping us to superficially understand the presence of both Mami Wata and Anansi. They are African diasporic figures of resistance using different tools: Anansi is a mischievous influence ready to draw blood if necessary. Mami Wata is more of a seductive, sometimes sinister but cunning presence. I am not even scratching the surface of what these figures truly mean. Both figures inspire Aisha to understand her place in this foreign, racialized system. They also inspire her to step into her inherent power and fight back, when necessary, rather than be a docile and humble servant. Additionally, they want her to comprehend a prescient message that informs her past, present and future. Time isn't so literal with these figures, nor is the spiritual vs physical realm a concrete binary. We are constantly straddling all of these worlds simultaneously. I am still figuring out how to portray this.