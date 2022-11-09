Booth refers wife's cheating claims to lawyers

Former soccer star and football analyst Matthew Booth has responded to cheating allegations levelled against him by wife Sonia Booth, expressing his disappointment at her for “resorting to airing unfounded allegations”.
Booth responded to the claims on Wednesday through his Twitter account following two days of being a trending topic on social media. Sonia accused the former Bafana Bafana player of cheating and even named the alleged mistress – Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.
In his Twitter post, Booth said he had referred the matter to his attorneys to deal with.
“It is with utmost sadness and a disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with an intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me.
“And without considering the damage that these allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.
“The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.
“I would like to appeal to Mrs Mthombeni-Moller, the corporate and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust for the advancement of soccer development initiatives not to allow this personal matter to deter the good work that is being done, and that which lies ahead.”
Booth’s career in soccer is well-documented and includes playing for teams such as Cape Town Spurs, Ajax Cape Town and Mamelodi Sundowns. He also spent seven years in Russia, which were arguably the best of his career as he became a mainstay in the first team of first Rostov and then Krylia Sovetov.
He has been married to Sonia, a well-known model and former beauty queen from Soweto, for 16 years.
The Booths were considered a power couple and attended events together during their happy days.
Booth refers wife's cheating claims to lawyers
'It's sad Sonia chose to air unfounded allegations on social media'
Image: Tshepo Kekana
