Sello Motloung says veteran actors add special flavour to shows

Seasoned TV and stage actor Sello Motloung has landed a role in the Showmax’s series, The Wife.
Last year he shared his frustration about the lack of opportunities for senior actors like him, but now he is part of the new season of The Wife that was officially launched on Sunday at Inanda, Sandton.
The thespian, who is best-known for his role as Sajene Kokobela in a Sotho drama series, also got a role around August last year in The Estate.
He was revealed as a new face of the show, along with the likes of Wiseman Mncube and singer Stoan Seate.
In the new series of The Wife, which starts on Thursday, he plays the role of the King of Bafokeng known as Kgosi Montsho. Motloung describes his character as a rich man who owns mines.
“The king’s role has a big impact on the whole story line. He is the father of Naledi, a very independent and highly educated princess. She wants to marry someone that the chief does not approve of and that will bring conflict between the two. Naledi just wants a life away from the royal house and to just be herself.”
As much as things have been opening up for Motloung, he struggles to fathom why television stories do not feature older actors. He argues that if they get featured it is mostly in sitcoms where they play funny roles.
“It is quite unfortunate in our country that acting and main roles are seen as something for young actors. We forget that for young actors to be where they are they were inspired by people who were in the industry before them.
“I looked up to people like Owen Sejake, Ramolao Makhene and Arthur Molepo who were there way before me. Lately, we have been seeing stories that feature only young people. There is a belief that older generation holds back the story.
"Yet, when you look at Hollywood, Nollywood and England, senior actors anchor the story, and make the story far more relevant. We get easily swayed and charmed by people who have a social media following,” concluded Soweto-born actor.
Sello Motloung says veteran actors add special flavour to shows
Seasoned thespian lands big role on popular novella 'The Wife'
