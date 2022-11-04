×

Entertainment

I am officially saying goodbye to poverty – actor

Vusi Thanda receives hefty cheque from Kicks Sportswear

04 November 2022 - 07:29
Joy Mphande Journalist
Kicks Sportswear wants to help actor Vusi Thanda.
Image: Mabuti Kali

Veteran actor Vusi Thanda has received a hefty donation from Kicks Sportswear after his video pleading for help on social media last month.

TshisaLIVE previously reported Kicks Sportswear was expected to host an event to honour Thanda at Mall of Africa in Midrand on October 29, where the Kokovha range (Makhadzi's sneakers) would be put on sale with all proceeds intended to go towards the veteran actor.

The brand recently opted to hand over to him a R30,000 cheque at the Kicks offices in Kempton Park.

Veteran Actor Vusi Thanda with Kicks Sportswear CEO and Founder Sammy Mhaule.
Image: Supplied

Thanda, who was overwhelmed by emotions on the day, said he planned to invest the money.

“I am officially saying goodbye to poverty. I don’t want to touch a cent of this money but instead, I want to invest it because that was one mistake I made in the past. I have learnt my lesson and never want to misuse money again.

“Thank you to the Kicks team for standing by me through this very difficult time. May God bless all of you,” he said in a statement.

Kicks Sportswear CEO and founder Sammy Mhaule said they were happy to help Thanda, explaining that though they wished to have hosted the event, making a monetary donation made more sense for them.

“After much consideration and talks with uBab Vusi, we decided it would be best for us to opt out of hosting an event and have agreed to rather hand over a cheque of R30,000 as our contribution to this legend ... the ultimate goal of this whole exercise was always to offer relief to uBaba.

We would like to also extend our gratitude to all the businesses and individuals who shared their willingness to avail themselves to support this very important initiative,” he said. – TimesLIVE

