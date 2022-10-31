South Africans have flooded social media to pay their condolences to all who loved veteran TV and radio personality Jeremy Mansfield.
Mansfield died on Monday morning. His death was confirmed by close friend Samantha Cowen.
“This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love.”
She said his family was “devastated” by his passing and had asked for privacy.
Mansfield was diagnosed with liver cancer in January after previously battling leukaemia. Doctors diagnosed stage 4 cancer, and in August 2022 he revealed it was terminal and only subject to palliative care.
Samantha said right to the end those close to him read Jeremy well wishes messages from fans.
“He knew he was loved and it mattered. He mattered. There will be a new star in the sky tonight. As he would have said: good night, bunnies.”
Mansfield won ears and hearts with his shows on Radio 702, Highveld Stereo and Hot 91.9, and hundreds flooded social media to remember the star.
‘Larger than life’: SA mourns the death of radio veteran Jeremy Mansfield
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
