×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

‘Larger than life’: SA mourns the death of radio veteran Jeremy Mansfield

31 October 2022 - 08:57
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield lost his battle against cancer on Monday morning. File image
South African radio personality Jeremy Mansfield lost his battle against cancer on Monday morning. File image
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

South Africans have flooded social media to pay their condolences to all who loved veteran TV and radio personality Jeremy Mansfield.

Mansfield died on Monday morning. His death was confirmed by close friend Samantha Cowen.

“This morning a light went out in the world. Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love.”

She said his family was “devastated” by his passing and had asked for privacy.

Mansfield was diagnosed with liver cancer in January after previously  battling leukaemia. Doctors diagnosed stage 4 cancer, and in August 2022 he revealed it was terminal and only subject to palliative care. 

Samantha said right to the end those close to him read Jeremy well wishes messages from fans.

“He knew he was loved and it mattered. He mattered. There will be a new star in the sky tonight. As he would have said: good night, bunnies.”

Mansfield won ears and hearts with his shows on Radio 702, Highveld Stereo and Hot 91.9, and hundreds flooded social media to remember the star.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...