Acclaimed dancer Nomsa Manaka celebrated cancer patients and survivors like her through the dance showcase Dancing Out of Cancer on Sunday.
The performance that attracted people from as far as Botswana, Swaziland and the Free State, including the public and cancer caregivers, packed the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani to the rafters.
The event was staged to also raise funds for Childhood Cancer Foundation SA.
The event featured an orchestra, traditional dance styles like Tsonga, Pedi, Venda, Zulu, contemporary and modern dance.
Manaka was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016. She survived stage 4 cancer.
Manaka said: “It was an emotional moment for me listening to the stories of kids who are cancer patients and their journeys. Artists changed all of that through their performances.
"People were so happy and even said they were healed through music and dance. For me that is what Dancing Out of Cancer is all about.
“You know I have been sick for the past three weeks and I said I am going to stage this event because it is important. I love dance and organising the event healed me on its own."
Dancing Out of Cancer heals through dance and music
Image: ALON SKUY
