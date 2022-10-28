Nzinga Qunta expands her horizons beyond SABC

Nzinga Qunta has been a staple in SA homes since 2014 as a news anchor on the SABC.
Looking to expand her horizons in topics she is qualified in, she turned to the world of business, which has been her focus for the past five years.
Becoming the go-to voice behind corporate affairs, Qunta was head-hunted by Hot1027 FM to host her own show on the popular radio station.
Titled Hot Business, Qunta will be breaking down the latest news and views in the world of business to novices and veterans.
Why did you feel the need to report on businesses as a journalist?
I worked as a news anchor and, based on my qualifications, and having applied to work at the SABC previously, I was invited to audition. I got that role in 2017.
I work as a business news anchor, so my role is mostly behind a news desk, interviewing economists, speaking to reporters and keeping viewers updated with the latest in business.
Everything from the price of petrol, to interest rate hikes affects most of us in SA and knowing that can help plan and protect you, so it’s such a privilege to be one of the people bringing information about this to viewers and listeners.
Being in front of the camera comes with a lot of pressure. Have you ever struggled with your self-image, especially how you have entered millions of homes?
When I was younger, I think I was affected by negative feedback and what people would say to and about me. What I’ve come to realise is that what matters is what I think of myself, how hard I work and how far I’ve come in my journey.
I am aware of my shortcomings and work on them and am open to constructive feedback but it doesn’t affect how I perceive myself anymore. I think the fact that I run, and spend time outdoors in nature also makes me more relaxed and happy in general, which helps with self-image.
Financial literacy in the country has often ranged around 40-51%. What do you think is limiting a lot of people with the information they need?
Often business news is an intimidating space as big jargon is used and concepts are not explained in a practical way. I’d like to be part of a group of people who are talking about business in a way that is understandable and as uncomplicated as possible.
Cryptocurrency is a booming industry. What do you think people need to understand about this facet of finance?
Don’t trust anyone with your money. With anything to do with your finances you must understand what it is, how it works, why you want to get into it, how much you can afford to invest and the risks. Please don’t get scammed by people online purporting to be traders who can make you rich overnight. Always make sure your broker is accredited with the FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority).
Your children’s book, Amari’s Adventures, was recently published in all 11 official languages. How does it feel pulling off this feat?
It is an amazing thing to have written the book, and see it out in the world. It’s in 12 languages as we also translated it into Nama, which is an endangered language. I care about literacy and numeracy for the little ones and to be able to play a part in our children having literature in their mother tongues is phenomenal.
How has your journey been as an author?
Great. My daughter loves reading and loves the book, so I think I’m on the right path. I’ve also had lovely feedback from parents about the book. As a parent and someone who comes from a family of published authors, it’s just lovely.
Can we expect any other books in the future?
I’ve written two more, so I look forward to releasing more books.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Nzinga Qunta expands her horizons beyond SABC
Journo's children's book translated into 12 languages
Image: Supplied
