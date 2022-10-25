×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

People open up after watching Eruption film

Movie about the reality of depression, suicide

25 October 2022 - 07:56

The screening of Eruption, a film about suicide and depression in Soweto, struck the right chord as it led to the audience opening up about their own struggles with mental health.

The film was screened at Soweto Book Café in Zondi as part of reviving the old culture of township bioscope which was popular in the '80s and early '90s...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail