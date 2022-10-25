Ekurhuleni pageant queen adds Miss Teen World to her many titles
Mayisela wants to enter Miss Grand SA, Miss SA
Beauty queen Gugulethu Mayisela is on cloud nine after bagging her first international pageant Miss Teen World in Ecuador.
Mayisela, a grade 12 learner at Holy Rosary School in Edenvale, Ekurhuleni, was crowned last Thursday after beating other international hopefuls. The 18-year-old qualified to compete in Ecuador after winning Miss Teen World SA. Before then, Mayisela hasd been collecting crowns such as Miss Johannesburg, Miss Gauteng and Miss Eco Teen...
