Askari set to ruffle feathers on stage at Market Theatre
Play about black hitmen working for apartheid police had successful run in Pretoria
Image: Supplied
It takes a daring young artist like Sello Maseko to write a theatre show about the askaris, black hitmen recruited by apartheid police.
The activities of the askaris is a topic that has not been given proper discussions in post-apartheid SA, perhaps through the notion some things from the past are better left alone for the sake of peace. Perhaps because many of these hitmen hired to target freedom fighters were themselves active in the Struggle.
The production Askari, needless to say, is about the crimes these counterinsurgency operatives committed during apartheid. Some of them were former members of the liberation movements, particularly the ANC, who joined or were coerced into the Security Branch to work against their former comrades.
Maseko created the show two years ago after a long research before its premiere at the SA State Theatre in Pretoria last year. This month the show returned to the State Theatre for another season until its run ended on Sunday.
On Thursday it begins its short Joburg season at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg, which will end on Sunday.
As much as the play evokes emotions, it essentially honours the Struggle heroes who died in the torture chambers of Vlakplaas, the notorious headquarters of a counterinsurgency unit C1 of the Security Branch.
The State Theatre season in Pretoria was a success as the cast performed in front of a sold-out audiences.
Maseko defines Askari as a story of freedom fighters and community activists who turned to be deadly assassins, double agents and informers.
The show tells the story of men and women who infiltrated organised civic movements and student organisations for recruiting unsuspecting youth and influential leaders.
“People love the show because it is honest, historical, brutal, relevant, talks to power and educational. For a younger audience, it is educational and they get a bit of a glimpse of how we got here. They are going to understand that the freedom they are enjoying now, how it came about.
“This story interrogates the decisions that led to the askaris’ choices and their circumstances after turning from community activists to mass killers. It goes deep into the personal account of these individuals who administered pain, fear and death. It is all about stories of betrayal, redemption and forgiveness captured through dazzling music, dance and powerful storytelling," Maseko said.
“This is an important story of our time and history. It gives us an understanding of why we are here and how we got here. We experience violent crimes in our communities and the story gives a lowdown of a group that was orchestrating black on black violence. On the other side, police sold guns so that black people can kill each other. And those guns were never returned.”
Maseko is known for another hard-hitting production linked to Struggle history, Angola Camp 13, which also premiered at the State Theatre last year. The award-winning musical featuring the revered Selle Maake kaNcube nearly did not see the light of day as Maseko revealed that there were attempts to ban it.
The play received 11 Naledi Theatre Awards nominations and won six.
“I believe I am more like a vessel of warriors and the spirit of warriors that are not with us today but with us spiritually are using me to tell the story. These spirits are roaming around wanting to find peace and closure and we get to connect and be able to communicate.”
The director who hails from Winterveldt in Tshwane started his journey as an actor in school productions. From dancing at city traffic lights, he went on to study theatre and directing at the State Theatre.
