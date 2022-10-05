The sky is the limit for SA rapper The Big Hash who is featured in a song that has made it to the Fifa23 global soundtrack.
The song titled High Level, produced by French producer James BKS, dropped last week on digital platforms. Apart from The Big Hash, the soundtrack of 100 songs features 34 artists from across the globe, including Benin, Zambia, Nigeria and Congo.
The Big Hash, real name Tshegetso Kungwane, worked on the song with James BKS in 2019.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, the young rapper from Pretoria, who started his craft at the age of 12 and by 15 had turned professional, was extremely happy about his international venture.
“I am incredibly happy and it made me realise that I still have a lot to do with my talent in music. I am actually grateful for the blessing. I never imagine that I will be in that soundtrack.
“I think this definitely will build my international profile. I never thought this will happen to me. I have always been a Fifa soundtrack fan and played the video games. For this to happen, it is all God’s plan.
"Where I am going I am being driven to this direction by God. James made me aware that the song will be released this year. A couple of weeks later, he told me that we made it to Fifa23. I was like, 'are you serious'?”
The 22-year-old said he was connected to James BKS by his former distributor who wanted to bridge the gap between the SA and French music market.
“He was able to make calls and James connected with us. I remember him sending me this beat that I did not like and I asked him to send me another one. He did and I added my verse on it and the rest is history. This will encourage others and it also means that anything is possible.”
The rapper is dropping his new album at the end of the month titled Better Late than Never.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
SA's The Big Hash features on Fifa global soundtrack
Young rapper's song done with French producer
Image: Frennie Shivambu
