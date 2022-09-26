Guild of Actors blasts government for not protecting struggling actors
Donations for veteran actor Thanda hit R100,000 mark
26 September 2022 - 07:56
Veteran actor Vusi Thanda’s public cry for financial help is a struggle by the creative sector, which has been abandoned by an uncaring government.
The SA Guild of Actors, whose role is to enhance actors’ working conditions among other things, said the video in which Thanda appealed for financial assistance was devastating...
