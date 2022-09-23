PHOTOS | First day of Comic Con Africa 2022

Comic Con Africa, the continent's largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming festival, got off to a great start on Thursday at the Nasrec Expo centre in Johannesburg.

Fans dressed in all kinds of superhero, sci-fi and fantasy costumes gathered for the first day of the four-day festival.

This is despite the last minute cancellations by celebrity guests Selwyn Ward (T.J. Johnson in Power Rangers Turbo and Power Rangers in Space) and Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson (Gaia on The CW science fiction television series The 100).

The festival features a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements including cosplay, comic books, anime, manga, tech, film and series, gaming (including video, mobile and esports) toys, gadgets, clothing, collectable card games, fantasy/sci-fi books and authors.