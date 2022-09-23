Actor Vusi Thanda's appeal for help raises R100k
23 September 2022 - 16:41
Donations have been trickling in for TV actor Vusi Thanda who appealed to the public for financial assistance.
Thanda, 71, who is famous for his role of Tshawe in SABC1 sitcom eMzini Wezinsizwa, dropped a video pleading for assistance. The actor even shared his banking details and thanked people in advance for their generosity. Since then, good Samaritans have responded by transferring money to his Capitec account. Speaking to SowetanLIVE, he sounded relieved and pleased that donations have totalled R100,000...
