With eleven days left rapper Cassper Nyovest wants nothing but a technical knockout (TKO) win in his next celebrity boxing match.
Cassper Nyovest is fighting Priddy Ugly on October 1 at Sun Arena in Pretoria. The award-winning rapper and music producer fought with NaaqMusic, real name Anga Makubalo, in December and lost the match.
Going to the fight, he is not taking chances by underestimating his opponent, a mistake he made with Naaq Music. Training videos that he has been sharing on his social media shows a man who has improved in terms of punching speed.
He has to lose about 4kg before October 1.
Speaking to SowetaLIVE, Cassper Nyovest he said: “I am ready, I have been doing a lot of hard work. I have realised that I have a natural punching power and now I know how to use it because power comes with energy. I have learned the hard way in my previous fight throwing big punches randomly made me tired.”
“I have been training as if I am fighting someone dangerous. Without underestimating Priddy Ugly this one has to end fast by technical knockout. The extra kilos that I need to lose are just a small problem that will be dealt with. I just have to work hard in these ten days.”
Cassper wants nothing but KO win in his next boxing match
This time he meets fellow rapper Priddy Ugly in the square ring
Image: ST Sibiya
Cassper Nyovest points out that in his first bout he fought under a lot of pressure because of the contract they signed which stated that the winner wins only by technical knockout. However, Naaq emerged as winner by points.
“I think this time I have experience and understand things better. In my fight against Naaq I was under a lot of pressure because I wanted to win by knockout. But this time it is a different story. I was also nervous with Naaq’s fight because I did not know that he was that good. He took a lot of big punches but he was still standing.”
“I hear Priddy Ugly has fighting experience but I don’t know how much experience. I know he is physically fit and always in great shape. I am expecting him to bring a lot of pressure and not be scared to come forward. He can come forward but until I land my big punches he will backslide. I also saw that he is shorter than me, and I don’t know how to navigate that one.”
After fighting Priddy Ugly, Cassper wants to fight the Shuni Wenkabi star Big Zulu. He said fighting Naaq Music has created a lot of interest internationally and locally. As a result, the North West born start wants to fight local and international stars.
“I have been calling Big Zulu about this but he has not responded to the challenge. If Big Zulu agrees it will be a great fight. He is a big guy if he lands a big punch on me I will be in trouble. Generally, I love boxing it also my other career. I am planning to take it serious just like the music.”
