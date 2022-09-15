SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Black Phone’ out; Zulu series streams; Toronto festival winners; George Clooney film tickets

Spotlight's highlights this week include new movies, interviews with the cast of the first Netflix Zulu series, the Toronto Film Festival, and complimentary tickets to George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ latest romantic comedy.

The much-anticipated Where the Crawdads Sing hits screens this week. Based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and co-produced by Reese Witherspoon, it tells the story of an abandoned girl who raised herself in the marshlands of North Carolina. When the body of a young man is discovered, she becomes the lead suspect.

Also out this week is supernatural horror The Black Phone. Set in the 1970s, a child predator “The Grabber” abducts a shy, but clever teenager. When a disconnected phone starts to ring, he discovers he can hear the voices of the murderer's previous victims. Ethan Hawke is disturbingly brilliant in the lead.

Spotlight checks in at the Toronto Film Festival, where South African actress Thuso Mbedu was selected as the festival’s rising star for her role in The Woman King. We nabbed an exclusive interview with Mbedu and Viola Davis: don't miss it in next week's Spotlight.

The first Zulu Netflix series The Brave Ones, streaming from September 16, tells the story of Ntsiki, a goddess reincarnated as a human to avenge her sister's death. Don't miss Collette Prince’s chat with the cast, and also part 2 of her exclusive interview with director Akin Omotoso on @Spotlight South Africa and TimesLIVE.

We look ahead at next week’s Girlfriends’ Getaway events at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, with romantic comedy fun in store with Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Ticket to Paradise. Book your seats at http://www.sterkinekor.com for the advance screenings, with complimentary drinks and gifts.