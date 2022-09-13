Ailing Alaska’s Crazy T died after show
Remaining band member reveals late singer’s last moments
13 September 2022 - 08:08
The remaining member of kwaito group Alaska, Sphiwe “Picat” Sibeko, has shed light on the last days of co-member Thabo “Crazy T” Tsotetsi.
Tsotetsi died at Jabulani Hospital in Soweto on Sunday morning. Sibeko said Tsotetsi started feeling sick on their way to Lesotho over a week ago...
