Lady D Iron Lady revels at being The Ghost’s face

Lady D Iron Lady is a mother of four and has been married since 2009. She says her husband, who is not a soccer fanatic, is supportive of her passion.
Speaking to Sowetan just after returning from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where Orlando Pirates lost by single goal to Maritzburg United, she was not chuffed.
Lady D Iron Lady came back from the game with other Orlando Pirates fans who hail from eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.
“We lost to Maritzburg United and it hurt me. It is either I cry or do not eat after the match. But I deal with it by speaking about it on social media. On Saturday, Pirates enjoyed ball possession but failed to score.
“But also, I don’t like the formation we [as Orlando Pirates] are using, which is 3-5-1. I mean, we don’t have an out-and-out striker. I came back from that match with the likes of Mkhovu, who dropped me in Midrand, where I got a lift to Polokwane.”
Lady D Iron Lady developed the love of soccer because her two brothers used to take her to soccer games in Ga-Dikgale in Limpopo, where she was born. She fell in love with the black and white team during Jerry Skhosana’s era.
While many young girls were playing netball, Lady D Iron Lady was watching soccer on television.
But the passion to attend all matches began in 2007 when she landed her first job. “I love soccer and it is my life. I find it strange that people judge me for what I love. Some say I am wasting money and time, but I ignore such comments.
“We love different things and I just love soccer. I fell in love with Ezimnyama Ngenkani (Pirates) because I love the salutation sign where you cross arms.”
In a country where women are abducted daily, Lady D Iron Lady is aware of the danger attached to hiking.
“I do not go inside a rank to take a taxi because they take time to get full. So, I normally go to garages and tell petrol attendants to ask motorists who are going in my direction. I am not hiking because of lack of money.
“Sometimes I do take taxis when they find me at a hiking spot. Sometimes I fly and not hike at all. I am aware that it is not safe but I pray hard before going to that hiking spot. I put all my trust in God.”
Lady D Iron Lady’s brother Daniel Matli, who lives in Pretoria, said her sister fell in love with soccer when she was 13 years old. “Me and my two brothers ... we used to take her to amateur football matches. She loves the team and she is prepared to travel to see it play. In the whole family, we don’t have a female who loves soccer like her. But we love and support her as the family.
“We have realised that over the years she is not only a Pirates fan but she understands soccer in general. That is why some radio station features her to do football analyses. She always went to matches, sometimes with my younger brother.”
Lady D Iron Lady revels at being The Ghost’s face
Bucs die-hard fan 'never misses a match'
Orlando Pirates devoted fan Lady D Iron Lady says soccer is more than just a game to her — it is her life.
So when Lady D Iron Lady, real name is Diana Matli, was involved in a car accident in June, it did not dampen her spirits about how she would travel to watch the Buccaneers. Instead, she decided she would hitchhike to any province where her favourite team would be playing.
Lady D Iron Lady from Kwena Moloto 3, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, has been catching attention of social media lately as she posts photos of herself hiking to different matches.
She often stands out at hiking spots decked out in Orlando Pirates gear.
The soccer fanatic attends all Buccaneers matches anywhere in the country, she says. Sometimes she goes to Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches.
The businesswoman who owns a driving school and a printing company says she normally budgets R35,000 per soccer season for travel, accommodation, food and fan jerseys, among other things.
