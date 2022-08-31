Women disempowered in SA music industry, new study finds
Female artists exploited and sexually abused
Gender-based violence (GBV), exploitation, being underpaid, discrimination and inequality are some of the issues that women in the music industry grapple with daily.
This was revealed yesterday in a new study on Women’s Rights and Representation in the South African Music Sector conducted by Tara Transform. The study was commissioned by the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro)...
