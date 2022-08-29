Zakes Bantwini finally gets his Samas flowers

House music maestro Zakes Bantwini is finally a SA Music Awards (Samas) winner for the first time in his illustrious career.
Bantwini was one of the big winners at the 28th annual instalment of the awards held last night at the Sun City Superbowl in North West.
His wife Nandi Madida, The River actor Lawrence Maleka and musician Robot Boii were the hosts.
Bantwini walked away with a gong for Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers for his smash hit Osama.
The song, featuring Kasango, also scooped the award for Best Collaboration.
“I’m very happy to receive my first award tonight, even though I have such a longstanding career in the industry,” Bantwini told Sowetan on Sunday.
“Winning an award means a lot to me but more for the people who worked and contributed in the projects I’ve done throughout my career. It ultimately means we are finally being recognised for our hard work.
“I also need to highlight that not receiving an award doesn’t mean that you’re not good enough. I mean, I’ve had such a successful career but no Sama award. It still didn’t invalidate my talent or impact I made in the industry. So, artists who don’t receive awards shouldn’t let that affect them negatively.”
Msaki was also one of the big winners of the night scooping Female Artist of the Year award for Platinumb Heart Open album.
“I’m excited to have received an award, it such a humbling feeling. It means I am seen for my contribution in the music industry plus it marks my presence in such a landscape,” said Msaki.
She also won Best Adult Contemporary Album for Platinumb Heart Open which was announced on Saturday.
“There’s been years of hard work and dedication with my team to make everything work and all of this feels magical.
“The award confirms that if you put your head down and you perfect your craft, you’ll be finally honoured for your efforts.”
Amapaino sensations Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa got a win for their song Abalele that they feature soulful singer Ami Faku for the Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year award.
Best Duo/Group of the Year went to Ama Roto Vol. 2 by Reece Madlisa and Zuma, while Blxckie received the Best Hip Hop Album B4Now.
Legendary singers Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu and McCoy Mrubata were honoured with a Lifetime Achiever Awards.
Male Artist of the Year got scooped by Chymamusique and the International Achiever Award went to Black Coffee.
Other winners of the awards that were announced on Saturday night at the first award ceremony are Shekhinah, Nomfundo Moh and Young Stunna.
Sun-El Musician and Azana’s smash hit Uhuru got the nod for the Remix Of the Year award.
Soulful singer Brian Temba won the Best R&B Soul Album for his song It’s All You.
Best produced music video went to Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA for their song When House was House.
Nigerian sensation Tems took home Rest Of Africa Award for her If Orange Was a Place EP.
