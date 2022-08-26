Entertainment
Sponsored
Three lit looks win the #InstaPartyCDR competition
Chateau Del Rei, SowetanLIVE and Y give away party hampers worth R4,000 to the lucky winners
Chateau Del Rei teamed up with SowetanLIVE and Y to celebrate Women's Month by giving away three party hampers to the pros who get glammed up and gorgeous at a moment's notice.
The winners were:
- @reneilwekomape (TikTok)
- @osayiloveth (Instagram)
- @tarynlee_forbes (Twitter)
Their lit looks impressed judges, Gigi LaMayne and SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya.
Each winner gets a party hamper worth R4,000, which includes:
- A R1,000 voucher from Young Designers Emporium;
- A R500 MAC cosmetics voucher;
- A R200 Apple music voucher so you can make your best party music playlist;
- One case of Chateau Del Rei worth R330; and
- An Instax Mini camera with a packet of film worth R2,000.
Congratulations to the winners!
Chateau Del Rei promotes responsible drinking. Alcohol is not for sale to persons under 18.
This article was paid for by Chateau Del Rei.