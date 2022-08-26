×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Three lit looks win the #InstaPartyCDR competition

Chateau Del Rei, SowetanLIVE and Y give away party hampers worth R4,000 to the lucky winners

26 August 2022 - 14:36
Judge Gigi LaMayne
Judge Gigi LaMayne
Image: Supplied/Chateau Del Rei

Chateau Del Rei teamed up with SowetanLIVE and Y to celebrate Women's Month by giving away three party hampers to the pros who get glammed up and gorgeous at a moment's notice. 

The winners were: 

  1. @reneilwekomape (TikTok)
  2. @osayiloveth (Instagram) 
  3. @tarynlee_forbes (Twitter)
@osayiloveth
@osayiloveth
Image: Supplied
@reneilwekomape
@reneilwekomape
Image: Supplied

Their lit looks impressed judges, Gigi LaMayne and SMag editor Emmanuel Tjiya. 

Instax mini camera.
Instax mini camera.
Image: Supplied
@tarynlee_forbes
@tarynlee_forbes
Image: Supplied

Each winner gets a party hamper worth R4,000, which includes:

  • A R1,000 voucher from Young Designers Emporium;
  • A R500 MAC cosmetics voucher;
  • A R200 Apple music voucher so you can make your best party music playlist;
  • One case of Chateau Del Rei worth R330; and
  • An Instax Mini camera with a packet of film worth R2,000.

Congratulations to the winners!

Chateau Del Rei promotes responsible drinking. Alcohol is not for sale to persons under 18.

This article was paid for by Chateau Del Rei. 

Trending

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...