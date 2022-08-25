Is 150 Bars a saving grace for SA hip-hop?
The past two years have been great for SA hip-hop, from Stogie T “making South Africa rap again” with his #FreestyleFriday series at the height of the pandemic, to Nasty C signing to Def Jam Records, to the hail of extraordinary rappers such as Blxckie, Lucasrap$, 25k, Maglera Doe Boy, and Priddy Ugly. We have also experienced records from A-Reece, Okmalumkoolkat, Gigi Lamayne, Emtee, Kwesta, AKA, and Cassper.
Be that as it may, amapiano has been dominating music charts, music video channels, and awards; it has even gone as far as rappers attempting to dance to its tune. It seems the whirlwind of amapiano with its dust of dance culture has indubiously buried SA hip-hop, almost back to its days of underground – as to whether the reign of the taunting challenge in 150 Bars will be a drizzle or a monsoon remains to be seen.
In its 4th day of release 150 Bars stood at #1 Trending for Music with over 1-million views on Youtube, with KO’s lax yet tautly constructed response, Omega Freestyle, at close to half a million on its second day, a first in over five years for SA hip-hop.
Will local hip-hop rise again to the heights it once held?
In August 2013 the hip-hop game experienced a tremendous tectonic shift through a verse with the lines, "I'm usually homeboys with the same n-gg*s I'm rhymin' wit/ But this is hip hop and them n-gg*s should know what time it is… I got love for you all but I'm tryna murder you n-gg*s".
This is the pen from a damning verse in Big Sean’s single, Control, by critically acclaimed rapper Kendrick Lamar, in what was to become a gauntlet with which he shifted the gears of hip-hop as we knew it. In a three-minute gallop on No I.D’s production Lamar called out 11 rappers who at the time could have arguably been viewed as his equals – by name – and even went as far as naming himself as one of the best rappers alive alongside Jay Z, Nas, Eminem, and Andre 3000.
Now, nine years since Control, a menacing tune from a Natal bull, Ushun we Nkabi, quakes the SA music scene with a 150 Bars aimed at unearthing SA hip-hop from its shallow grave, in the grounds of SA popular culture. Big Zulu asserts his lyrical bona fides with his diss track horned at some of SA hip-hop heavyweights.
In a tweet, Katlehong rapper and amapiano artist Reason (Sizwe Alekine), chimed in with, “Also. I hate to say this. But. These diss records ain’t gone bring hip-hop back hey. They only benefited Big Zulu and KO… But The only thing that can revive hip-hop is hip-hop artists reviving themselves. That’s it! Yes, This is a special moment. But it’s only a moment.”
The lyrical prowess of 150 Bars
Much can be praised about this monumental song, its impact can never be underplayed. Many of the “bars” in the track are solid, his bravado and hip-hop hubris to be lauded. His cadence and flow however was comically caught out by KO in the lines, “Your flow i-karaoke ka Duncan noZakwe”.
Inkabi came in the verse charging unflinchingly, unabashedly and without apology, with “Ayikho into ezakwenziwa sebebhedile, ufuseg akabe ufusegi ke manje angeke sisabuyela emuva, ayikhaleke konakele ke manje (Nothing can be done now, they have already faulted, let voetsek be voetsek, there’s no going back, Let the games begin, it’s already too late.)”.
A charge that is considered a huff and puff as he gave an apology at the end of the song. “You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end... That’s not hip-hop,” tweeted AKA with his only response thus far to the diss track.
This contrast is not the only element that puts Zulu’s hip-hop scholarship in question. Taking a ruddy lunge at Stogie T and only focusing on his weight is quite rudimentary. Is the line “Ubani uStogie T uye wenzani savuka sezwa?” not nullified by the fact that Stogie T is the longest-standing rapper in the industry, who ran a record label, Motif Records, and founded Freestyle Friday? Furthermore, is boldly stating that the only reason he excluded a rapper with five projects in the SA Hip-Hop Top 15 Albums currently on Apple Music, justifiable? “uAreece eqinisweni ayikho into engiyaziyo ngaye. (In truth, there’s nothing I know of AReece).” Inkabi said.
Perhaps Zulu’s 150 Bars with responses that will wind from it will mean the re-rise of SA hip-hop. This again, is up to time to settle.
