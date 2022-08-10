Cancel culture a kangaroo court – experts
Black Twitter found to be bloodthirsty
Social media experts believe that cancel culture is used by black Twitter to destroy public figures’ careers without proof of wrongdoing.
Experts argue that cancel culture is a vengeance mission by those who are bitter and want more following on social media. With mental health issues becoming a problem in SA, they concede that the harsh judgment on people could lead to them harming themselves...
