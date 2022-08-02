Your glam #InstaPartyCDR look could win you one of three party hampers worth R4,000
Are you a pro at looking flashy in a flash? Chateau Del Rei, SowetanLIVE and Y want you to show off your style hacks this Women's Month
Are you always up for a spontaneous party? So is Chateau Del Rei, the bubbly-on-the-go brand of delicious sparkling wines that are conveniently packaged in cans, making them ideal for an instant celebration any time, anywhere.
Chateau Del Rei has teamed up with SowetanLIVE and Y to celebrate Women's Month by giving away three party hampers to those who are pros at getting glammed up at a moment's notice.
Enter now, here's how:
To enter, all you have to do is show off your best #GRWM-inspired hack to get dressed up in flash on social media. Simply post a picture or video of how you turn any look into a party-ready look on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, along with the hashtag #InstaPartyCDR, before August 23.
Superstar musician Gigi LaMayne and Sowetan S Mag editor Emmanuel Tjiya will judge your #InstaPartyCDR look, and, if it’s among their top three faves, you'll win a party hamper.
Each party hamper, worth R4,000, includes:
- A R1,000 voucher from Young Designers Emporium;
- A R500 MAC cosmetics voucher;
- A R200 Apple music voucher so you can make your best party music playlist;
- One case of Chateau Del Rei worth R330; and
- An Instax Mini camera with a packet of film worth R2,000.
Terms and conditions:
- The competition is open to residents of SA aged 18 years or over except employees of Arena Holdings, Y and Chateau Del Rei [the “promoter”] and their close relatives and anyone otherwise connected with the organisation or judging of the competition.
- There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
- Closing date for entry will be August 23 2022. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.
- The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice.
- The prize is as stated, and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. The prizes are not transferable. The promoter reserves the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.
- Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges appointed by the promoter. The winners will be announced on Chateau Del Rei's social media accounts and Y on August 26 2022. Communication between the promoter and the winners will be via email and/or phone.
- If a winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 14 days of notification, the promoter reserves the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.
- The promoter’s decision will be final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The winners agree to the use of their name and image in any publicity material, as well as their entry.
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.
- The promoter shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions.
- Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
This article was paid for by Chateau Del Rei.
Chateau Del Rei promotes responsible drinking. Alcohol is not for sale to persons under 18.