Your glam #InstaPartyCDR look could win you one of three party hampers worth R4,000

Are you always up for a spontaneous party? So is Chateau Del Rei, the bubbly-on-the-go brand of delicious sparkling wines that are conveniently packaged in cans, making them ideal for an instant celebration any time, anywhere.

Chateau Del Rei has teamed up with SowetanLIVE and Y to celebrate Women's Month by giving away three party hampers to those who are pros at getting glammed up at a moment's notice.

Enter now, here's how:

To enter, all you have to do is show off your best #GRWM-inspired hack to get dressed up in flash on social media. Simply post a picture or video of how you turn any look into a party-ready look on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok, along with the hashtag #InstaPartyCDR, before August 23.

Superstar musician Gigi LaMayne and Sowetan S Mag editor Emmanuel Tjiya will judge your #InstaPartyCDR look, and, if it’s among their top three faves, you'll win a party hamper.