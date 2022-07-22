Social media puts Zee Nxumalo on crest of a wave
Streaming figures blow muso's mind
Zee Nxumalo attributes the power of social media as the vehicle that kick-started her journey to reaching her longtime dream in music.
From covering the popular Amablesser song by Mlindo the Vocalist in 2018, to becoming somewhat of a social media personality – the songstress has released her debut EP, KwaNxumalo, and says the reception has been amazing. ..
Social media puts Zee Nxumalo on crest of a wave
Streaming figures blow muso's mind
Zee Nxumalo attributes the power of social media as the vehicle that kick-started her journey to reaching her longtime dream in music.
From covering the popular Amablesser song by Mlindo the Vocalist in 2018, to becoming somewhat of a social media personality – the songstress has released her debut EP, KwaNxumalo, and says the reception has been amazing. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos