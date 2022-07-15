Exhibition offers rare snapshots of Hugh Masekela's life
Showcase centred on the legend’s music journey
A series of stunning portraits of the late music legend Hugh Masekela are on display at the Rand Merchant Bank headquarters at Merchant Place in Sandton.
Titled Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where the Music Is, the exhibition showcases rarely seen memorabilia and photographs from Masekela’s personal archive. One of the country’s finest trumpet players, Masekela died in 2018 after a struggle with prostate cancer...
Exhibition offers rare snapshots of Hugh Masekela's life
Showcase centred on the legend’s music journey
A series of stunning portraits of the late music legend Hugh Masekela are on display at the Rand Merchant Bank headquarters at Merchant Place in Sandton.
Titled Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where the Music Is, the exhibition showcases rarely seen memorabilia and photographs from Masekela’s personal archive. One of the country’s finest trumpet players, Masekela died in 2018 after a struggle with prostate cancer...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos