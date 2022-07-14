SPOTLIGHT | Super pets offer super family fun; Shabalala hit is reimagined; & local Netflix crime series starts
'DC League of Super Pets' debuts in cinemas, along with drama series 'Justice Served', and dance music supremo Henrik Schwarz puts a new spin on a Ladysmith Black Mambazo hit
Spotlight brings exciting news this week of local content entertainment offerings. We tease the upcoming new local drama series on Netflix, Justice Served, enjoy a wonderful remix of legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s music from Gallo Record company, and preview a bouquet of quality local releases available to stream on Showmax.
Spotlight is also proud to offer our viewers a special advance screening of the animated DC League of Superpets, exclusively on July 24. Make sure you visit @Spotlight South Africa for details on how to secure your spot and enjoy the voice talents of dynamic duo Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson ahead of the official release.
Showmax comes to the rescue if you missed quality local cinema releases like Sons of the Sea, Kaalgat Karel, Meet Melusi, Down So Long, and other award-winning local movies.
Don’t miss Gallo’s recently released cross-continental remix of Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s track Ayikh’ Indaw’ Enjengekhaya, reworked by German dance music visionary Henrik Schwarz. His reimagining places the sound in an electronic music context while remaining true to its composer, Joseph Shabalala. It is available on all streaming platforms.
We take a sneak peek at the upcoming local Netflix series, Justice Served. Exploring themes of corruption, a fractured constitution and a disillusioned democracy, the series features Hlomla Dandala, Pallance Dladla, Lerato Mvelase and Morne Visser. Don’t miss our exclusive chats with them in upcoming Spotlight episodes.
And if you are looking for something to make you feel warmer, look out for the segment on the upcoming action thriller, Hot Seat, about a former hacker faced with the choice of his daughter’s life or stealing digital funds. Starring Mel Gibson and Kevin Dillon, it reaches cinemas on July 22.
