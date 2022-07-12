Sipamla thrilled to land a theatre stint with one-woman play
I am Woman and Ruined will push me hard'
Actress Nqobile Sipamla has scored a role in theatre production I am Woman and Ruined.
Sipamla, who has reoccurring roles on different TV shows, is relieved that after many years of yearning for theatre action again she finally got it...
Sipamla thrilled to land a theatre stint with one-woman play
I am Woman and Ruined will push me hard'
Actress Nqobile Sipamla has scored a role in theatre production I am Woman and Ruined.
Sipamla, who has reoccurring roles on different TV shows, is relieved that after many years of yearning for theatre action again she finally got it...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos