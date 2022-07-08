Teanet brothers continue with the music legacy their dad started
Duo's single Matshidiso drops on Friday
Brothers Richie and Sello “C-Boy” Teanet, sons of the late Shangaan disco musician Peta Teanet, are determined to continue the legacy their late father had begun before his life was cut short 26 years ago.
The duo, who perform under the name Rise Teanet, are expected to release their single Matshidiso today. The song comes after their hit single with Limpopo-born superstar King Monanda titled Nunu, that dropped in February. ..
