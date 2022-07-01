McCoy Mrubata and band rise above loadshedding gloom for uplifting show

Jazz great releases two new albums

Not even loadshedding could deter jazz enthusiasts from witnessing the legendary saxophonist McCoy Mrubata launching two albums at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.



The cheeky loadshedding hit Mrubata right in the middle of the second song with Paul Hanmer on the piano, Bernice Boikanyo on drums and Nhlanhla Rhadebe on string bass. The band was accompanied by a string section of the violin family. ..