Classic play Asinamali resurfaces with all-female cast
Municipal costs, burden on black women spark new twist in show
For the past 37 years, the classic story Asinamali (We don't have money) has been told only by male actors.
A new era has come and for the first time, the play features an all-women cast...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.