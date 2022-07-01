×

Entertainment

Classic play Asinamali resurfaces with all-female cast

Municipal costs, burden on black women spark new twist in show

01 July 2022 - 11:36

For the past 37 years, the classic story Asinamali (We don't have money) has been told only by male actors.

A new era has come and for the first time, the play features an all-women cast...

