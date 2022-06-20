Mr Eazi joins forces with Soweto Gospel Choir for spiritual sound
Group perfect to communicate what the song 'Exit' is all about, says star
While Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi has created an international profile that saw him collaborate with impressive acts such as Nicki Minaj, French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign, collaborating with African artists is his greatest honour.
The star, real name Oluwatosin Ajibade, is in SA to shoot a music video with Soweto Gospel Choir, who features on his upcoming untitled album...
