Netflix brings ‘Squid Game’ to life with R73m up for grabs and South Africans can apply

We all watched Squid Games with a mix of horror and fascination as people died in their efforts to win life-changing sums of money, and Netflix has decided to bring the game to life with a reality show minus the ruthless and bloody exits.

The fictitious series broke records worldwide when it premiered.

Netflix Inc is bringing the record-breaking show to life with a reality competition series called Squid Game: The Challenge.

Bloomberg reports the streaming giant is hoping to build on the popularity of its biggest show launch ever. The 10-episode series will feature 456 real world contestants pursuing the largest lump-sum prize in reality show history, R73m ($4.56m).

The programme will mimic the scripted series, in which a group of people with debts to pay compete in versions of childhood games to win money while super-rich VIPs watch.

The game will challenge players’ strategy, alliances and character as contestants are eliminated around them.

Unlike the fictional series, however, players won’t be shot if they lose. *phew!*