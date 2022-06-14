KZN flood benefit concert postponed to a later date
Festival aims to raise about R10m
The KZN flood benefit event, Arise Benefit Concert, that was scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Durban has been postponed to a new date that will be announced later.
The flood benefit concert was meant to be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium with a 30 artists line-up to raise R10m for flood victims. The line-up featured Babes Wodumo, Big Nuz, Big Zulu, DJ Tira, Dumi Mkokstad, Dladla Mshunqisi, Jumbo, Khuzani, Kwesta, Lvovo, Mafikizolo and Igcokama Elisha, among others...
