Playwright calls for acceptance of people living with albinism
Mayekiso's play to feature on International Albinism Awareness Day today
Dancer and actor Siphenathi Mayekiso, who has co-written a play about albinism, has called for acceptance of people living with albinism.
Mayekiso made the call as the world celebrates International Albinism Awareness Day today. The 31-year-old dancer from Philippi township in Cape Town has written a physical theatre play called Imbilini…my friend! that opened on Friday at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town...
