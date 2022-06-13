Playwright calls for acceptance of people living with albinism

Mayekiso's play to feature on International Albinism Awareness Day today

Dancer and actor Siphenathi Mayekiso, who has co-written a play about albinism, has called for acceptance of people living with albinism.



Mayekiso made the call as the world celebrates International Albinism Awareness Day today. The 31-year-old dancer from Philippi township in Cape Town has written a physical theatre play called Imbilini…my friend! that opened on Friday at Baxter Theatre in Cape Town...