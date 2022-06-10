Diamond shines bright in classical music

From growing up in a shack in Diepkloof, Soweto, to world stages, violinist and music lecture Samson Diamond never allowed his background to determine his future.

Diamond, 38, joined a classical music programme that ran from Diepkloof Hall to escape poverty. Since completing his master’s degree in music at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, he has gone to perform with various orchestras in England, as well as in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Diamond is now a music lecturer at the Odeion School of Music in Bloemfontein and a concert master of the Free State Symphony Orchestra. He chats to Sowetan about his upcoming performance at Linder Auditorium in Parktown, Johannesburg, where he will join Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra (JPO) as part of the Winter Symphony Season. The Soweto-born violinist will feature as a soloist alongside Jeanne-Louise Moolman who plays the viola.

What excites you about the upcoming performance?

Jean-Louise Moolman and I are looking forward to performing in Johannesburg again. The advantage is that we performed the same music last week in Durban with the KZN Orchestra. I am from Soweto so it is always pleasing to return to Johannesburg stages. I am hoping that this time I will see younger audiences since it is Youth Month.

Why should we look forward to Tchaikovsky Symphony No 5?

What is special about Tchaikovsky's symphony is that Symphony Number 5 by nature is a real deal. If you remember Ludwig Beethoven’s famous Symphony Number 5, this one is packed with incredible melodies that warm your heart. This one is interesting because it is two soloists (on violin and viola) interacting with each other not with an aim to outshine each other. It has a slow movement, heart-wrenching and beautiful.

How has Covid-19 impacted the classical music industry?

This is probably the first big concert since lockdown. It has been hard. But I have been fortunate because I have been invited to perform overseas. Through the contacts I made when I was studying in London, I worked with Chineke! Orchestra in London this year. I toured Europe with the same orchestra in 2019, as concertmaster. We played in prestigious venues in England, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. In 2021 I have recorded Beethoven’s Romances with the KwaZulu-Natal Orchestra.

How has the journey been for you in the classical world?

It has been interesting. I have been incredibly lucky. But this did not come easy I had to work hard and I am still working hard, that is why I am pursuing my doctor of philosophy (PhD). I mean I grew up in a shack in Soweto, and to be where I am did not come easy.

I did not immediately fall in love with the instrument or music. But I joined the classical music programme at Diepkloof Hall because I was looking for something different to do. I joined because I was running away from confined spaces. I had to keep busy and the programme gave me an opportunity to travel the world and meet new people.

How did you land a scholarship?

There was an American lady who was very instrumental in the foundation of Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble, of which I am also a founding member. I got a scholarship to study at the National School of the Arts. From there I applied for a scholarship and I got it at Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, UK. I was able to obtain both a bachelor of music honours degree (first class) in 2006 and master’s in music performance in 2007.

What do you want to see changes in the classical music?

Classical music is a Western art. My dream is to see youth being exposed to music education at a young age and access opportunities. I want to see them getting that knowledge from as early as seven years old. This will give us leverage with other parts of the world who take music education seriously. Music has proven that it is a great foundation for young kids.