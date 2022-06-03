Shaun Stylist swaps being an influencer for music

Rising star credits social media for playing a role in his rebranding

Shaun Stylist, known for his extravagant fashion sense and living it up on social media, is well on his way to revamping his brand from an influencer to being a musician.



In doing so, he has recently released his debut single titled Oskae Beya Fatse, which was influenced by an uncanny situation that he didn't see coming...