Friends, family hail Bartlett as loving and big-hearted

Family and close friends of late thespian Jamie Bartlett gathered at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday morning to celebrate his life.

Bartlett died on Monday last week after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking an afternoon nap. The TV, film and stage actor who is best known for his role as David Genaro in Rhythm City, was hailed as an extraordinary actor by his friends in the TV and theatre industry.

In a dignified service, where Sibane Se Africa Choir sang church hymns during the service, his son Hector, Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious, ex-wife Camila Waldman, family members, TV actor Samkelo Ndlovu and others were in attendance.

Actors like Themba Nofemele and Zola Hashatsi watched the proceedings virtually.

Theatre producer Craig Fairmont, who met Bartlett in high school at Bryanston High in Johannesburg after the actor was expelled from another school, told mourners that the actor was a talented rugby player in high school.

“Jamie was large, wild and terrifying. And he was an extraordinary rugby player. I was not friends with him in those days. Some years later, I heard that he had become an actor. I asked if we were talking about the same person.