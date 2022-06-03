Friends, family hail Bartlett as loving and big-hearted
Family and close friends of late thespian Jamie Bartlett gathered at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday morning to celebrate his life.
Bartlett died on Monday last week after suffering a cardiac arrest while taking an afternoon nap. The TV, film and stage actor who is best known for his role as David Genaro in Rhythm City, was hailed as an extraordinary actor by his friends in the TV and theatre industry.
In a dignified service, where Sibane Se Africa Choir sang church hymns during the service, his son Hector, Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious, ex-wife Camila Waldman, family members, TV actor Samkelo Ndlovu and others were in attendance.
Actors like Themba Nofemele and Zola Hashatsi watched the proceedings virtually.
Theatre producer Craig Fairmont, who met Bartlett in high school at Bryanston High in Johannesburg after the actor was expelled from another school, told mourners that the actor was a talented rugby player in high school.
“Jamie was large, wild and terrifying. And he was an extraordinary rugby player. I was not friends with him in those days. Some years later, I heard that he had become an actor. I asked if we were talking about the same person.
“Jamie had energy and power while playing rugby and he brought all that to his roles. I got to know him many years later and went on to work together. To me, he is the most exciting actor I have worked with.
“Jamie never wanted to settle for simple and expected choice, he was always pushing and trying something. He did not mind embarrassing himself for trying something different.
“Jamie loved to act, to be immense in the character and be in a moment. He did not know the other way besides being in a full moment. We worked with him for many years in the show called Death of a Colonialist. I will always miss his loud laugh.”
Fairmont is among the people who assisted Bartlett create the character that made him David Genaro. He said he believed that when Genaro died he died with part of Bartlett.
Bartlett’s sister Victoria recited one of the legend’s favourite poems titled Invictus by William Ernest Henley. The sister explained that Bartlett gave her the poem in 1986 while writing matric drama exams.
“I did not have anything to perform and my brother gave me this poem. Over the years it became our favourite poem. It speaks of courage, and my brother among many things gave me so much courage in my life.”
Another friend, Steve Cover, said about the actor: “Jamie [was] a big man with a big heart. He was inspiring through conversation and always thankful to people who inspired him. I will always miss his love for clothes, big heart and generosity. He had an incredible commitment to the people he loved.”
