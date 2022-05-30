A bagful of nominations for gospel star Khulekani Chili
He is back to win Ingoma awards after a struggle with alcoholism
Gospel star Khulekani Chili has scored eight nominations at the 9th Independent National Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma).
That Chili got the most nominations was revealed this past weekend, when other nominees were also announced...
