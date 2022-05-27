Dakalo Malope dabbles between school and acting

When Dintle Nyathi (portrayed by Mapaseka Koetle) gave up her newborn baby for adoption 14 years ago in Scandal!, little did she know that her little Motshabi would return, causing confusion and evoking emotions.

Motshabi was adopted by couple Tino and Erin, portrayed by Clint Brink and Lorcia Cooper, who then sent the youngster to boarding school. She ran away from the school in Magaliesburg in search of her biological mother in the city of lights.

And while viewers are slowly getting acquainted with the sassy troubled teenager, who desperately seeks her mother's love and recognition, the big question is, "who is the actress behind the character?"

Her name is Dakalo Malope, a 16-year-old thespian who hails from the West Rand. She is currently a student at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where she got the opportunity to audition for this coveted role.

And although she revealed that she didn’t expect to land it, considering the number of hopefuls at the time, she says she has been having the time of her life portraying the troubled teen.

“When I look back at my entire life, from when I was a toddler to now as a teenager, everything about me has been influenced by my love for acting. So I think in hindsight, I've always known that I want to take this path in my life,” said the bubbly performer.

Although she might seem to be a fresh face to the small screen, Malope has already made her first TV debut. In 2021 she featured in the Showmax production titled Pearl of Wisdom where she portrayed the character of Lebo.

Malope currently lives with her mother and, apart from acting, shares that she has multiple talents including as dancer, choreographer, percussionist and presenter.