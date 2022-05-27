Dakalo Malope dabbles between school and acting
Return of Dintle's adopted daughter brings havoc in Scandal!
When Dintle Nyathi (portrayed by Mapaseka Koetle) gave up her newborn baby for adoption 14 years ago in Scandal!, little did she know that her little Motshabi would return, causing confusion and evoking emotions.
Motshabi was adopted by couple Tino and Erin, portrayed by Clint Brink and Lorcia Cooper, who then sent the youngster to boarding school. She ran away from the school in Magaliesburg in search of her biological mother in the city of lights.
And while viewers are slowly getting acquainted with the sassy troubled teenager, who desperately seeks her mother's love and recognition, the big question is, "who is the actress behind the character?"
Her name is Dakalo Malope, a 16-year-old thespian who hails from the West Rand. She is currently a student at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where she got the opportunity to audition for this coveted role.
And although she revealed that she didn’t expect to land it, considering the number of hopefuls at the time, she says she has been having the time of her life portraying the troubled teen.
“When I look back at my entire life, from when I was a toddler to now as a teenager, everything about me has been influenced by my love for acting. So I think in hindsight, I've always known that I want to take this path in my life,” said the bubbly performer.
Although she might seem to be a fresh face to the small screen, Malope has already made her first TV debut. In 2021 she featured in the Showmax production titled Pearl of Wisdom where she portrayed the character of Lebo.
Malope currently lives with her mother and, apart from acting, shares that she has multiple talents including as dancer, choreographer, percussionist and presenter.
She is currently in grade 11.
“Balancing work and school has required me to make a few adjustments but that means prioritising my time more so I don't find myself in a situation where I'm too overwhelmed.
"So I will have to practise a day or a few days prior to going to work. That practising would mean that I read the script then imagine myself in that situation, to better prepare myself for when I get to set.
“It really feels great being a part of such a huge and experienced cast. Whenever I am on set, I am honestly always proud of myself because this opportunity could possibly be the start of great things.
“My life hasn't really changed much, except for the fact that I have learnt to work harder and be more focused at my tender age.”
Malope is also a proud member of the St John's Apostolic Church.
With life at her fingertips and opportunities abundant, Malope said she has her eye on studying law in tertiary while also pursuing her love for the arts.
“I won’t and can’t limit myself and I am excited with what life has to offer. I want to explore everything available to me.”
