UJ names its arts theatre after late Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has honoured the late renowned poet and political stalwart Prof Keorapetse William Kgositsile by naming its arts centre theatre space after him.

The announcement was made last night by vice-chancello Prof Tshilidzi Marwala in honour of the arts legend. Marwala said Kgositsile was chosen by the UJ transformation committee after a robust consultative process.

He said the institution was delighted to honour the SA Tswana poet, journalist, and political activist, best known as Bra Willie. Kgositsile, who lived in exile in the US and later in Tanzania, died in 2018.

He was one of the first poets to bridge the gap between African poetry and black poetry in the US. He returned to SA in 1990 and wrote of his experiences in the new SA.

Kgositsile was named SA’s first national poet laureate in 1996. He later went on to receive the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to literature.

Marwala said about the naming: “It is a fitting tribute that today I announce the Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, in honour of Bra Willie’s memory and the impact he had on the arts. Bra Willie was a much loved and prominent figure who stands out as a representation of this intersection.

“His poetry addressed themes of black solidarity, displacement and anti-colonialism with an uncompromising directness. These are themes that still hold great weight today. Indeed, his art continues to transcend and hold lessons.”

The announcement was made at the opening of a new SA musical, Hlakanyana, that is directed by Janice Honeyman.