'I ran out of time': Deborah Fraser's children 'devastated' at her passing

Deborah Fraser's children struggled to hold back the tears as they shared emotional tributes to the late gospel star, saying they wanted to give her the life she gave them, but ran out of time.

Speaking at her funeral service at the Station Venue in Durban on Saturday morning, her son Nkosana shared some of the grief he had felt since Deborah's passing last Sunday.

The star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital surrounded by family after a short illness.

“Everyone knew Ma. I'm not going to lie to you, Mom was not OK, especially this year. Death is not something you can get used to. I catch myself sitting in the car alone and realising it is real; Ma is gone,” he said.

“Anyone who was close to my mom's heart knew it was filled with love. Ma, I would like to thank you for teaching me to be humble. I would like to thank you for teaching me not to look down on others. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me and the family.”

Addressing his mom, he said she could see the effect her music had on the nation and how her death devastated her family and friends.

“I would like to apologise to you for not giving you the life you gave me. I ran out of time. Rest well, I am going to miss you.”

Deborah's daughter Aliyah broke down, saying she had lost a best friend.

“I may have lost a mother but I have gained a very powerful guardian angel. Thank you for everything. There was so much I wanted to still learn from you, but I thank God for what I have learnt already. There was so much I still wanted to do for you.”

Family representative Vuka Tshabalala said Deborah's children were still coming to terms with her passing.

“We could always rely on her, whenever you call her whatever time, she would always arrive. She wouldn’t ask any questions she would show up. We the family of Fraser and Tshabala, we are very devastated, especially the children Nkosana and Aaliyah.