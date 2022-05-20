'I want people to find me within my music'

Mysterious Zonke says she wants people to know her through her songs

Singer and songwriter Zonke Dikana does not do a lot of interviews. In fact, Dikana revealed that apart from the two she just did in the last two weeks, her last engagement with journalists was about four years ago.



So you can imagine the excitement of being invited to a media speed-dating with the singer. One would never know what to expect from such a private person. ..