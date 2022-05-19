Nasty C sees collab with Domani as strategic partnership
Rapper looks to build international fan base
Rapper Nasty C believes the partnership between him and Domani, son of American rap heavyweight TI, will help bridge the gap in the market for both counties.
Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C real name, said the collab is more of a strategic partnership than just a feature. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.