×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Nasty C sees collab with Domani as strategic partnership

Rapper looks to build international fan base

By Amanda Maliba - 19 May 2022 - 08:24

Rapper Nasty C believes the partnership between him and Domani, son of American rap heavyweight TI, will help bridge the gap in the market for both counties. 

Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, Nasty C real name, said the collab is more of a strategic partnership than just a feature.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case