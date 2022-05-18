Thesis ZA excited about upcoming debut album

Sondela to advance duo's Xhosa folk tales

After seven years of making and releasing singles, duo Ayanda Charlie and Ondela Simakuhle – known as Thesis ZA – are excited about their upcoming debut album titled Sondela.



Their nine-track album is due at the beginning of June and aims to advance their Xhosa tales while also tapping into their influences in jazz and classical music...