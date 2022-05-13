×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Shandu highlights socioeconomic status of farmers in SA through his art

Artist's Azilime Ziyetsheni exhibition started on May 7

13 May 2022 - 09:58

A series of striking charcoal-on-paper artworks adorns the hallway at Bag Factory Gallery in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.

It’s an art by one of exciting contemporary artists Kenneth Shandu...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer