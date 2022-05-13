×

Entertainment

How counselling background helped Mareka relate

Reality show host feels series helps restore broken, strained relationships

13 May 2022 - 09:17

For reality talk show host Mareka Malatji, being on SABC2's Relate is an extension of her daily work as a counsellor and psychologist.

The TV host may be a late bloomer in the industry but she says she would never trade the experience for anything...

